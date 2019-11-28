Reminder: ICMSA AGM set for tomorrow

The Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) will hold it AGM in Limerick tomorrow, Friday, November 29, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed to be attending.

In a statement, the association said that hundreds of its members are expected to make the trip to the South Court Hotel in Limerick for a “packed agenda” – which will include a talk from RTÉ’s Phillip Boucher-Hayes on the topic of: ‘Is the era of cheap food over?’

The AGM will kick off at 10:30am, where ‘housekeeping matters’ for the association will be dealt with.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Calf Welfare – Social Licence and Creating Value’, which will include Joe Burke, from Bord Bia; Laura Boyle, from Teagasc; Martin Ryan, from Glanbia Beef; and Conor Geraghty, from Veterinary Ireland, who will discuss the the 2020 calves and options available to farmers.

As farmers face into changes required by climate change, the ongoing threats to our traditional British markets, falling direct payments, sluggish milk prices and the aftermath of the beef strike, there will certainly be plenty for Mr. Varadkar and the other speakers to address.

“The fact that this is the first major farming AGM as we head towards the end of a very eventful farming year, and also the last ICMSA AGM before next spring’s likely general election, gives the occasion a real urgency,” the ICSMA said in a statement.

Other speakers will include Minister Michael Creed and ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

Any ICMSA member is free to attend, though space is limited, so those members who intend on going are asked to confirm this by phoning: 061 314677; or emailing: [email protected]