Approximately 25% of IFA branches vote in first 3 days

Approximately 25% of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) 944 branches around the country will have held their vote nights by close of play tonight, Wednesday, November 27.

Following the opening of the voting period on Monday night, November 25, some 255 branches have held their vote nights.

Some 73 branches nationwide cast their votes on the opening night, with 112 branches following suit last night. Meanwhile, 70 branches will hold meetings tonight to have their say on the next IFA president and deputy president.

John Coughlan from the Buttevant branch in North Cork, Tim Cullinan from the Toomevara branch in North Tipperary and Angus Woods from the Barndarrig branch in Wicklow are running for the position of IFA president.

The candidates for IFA deputy president are Thomas Cooney from the Laragh branch in Cavan and Brian Rushe from the Carbury/Cadamstown branch in Kildare.

The candidates have engaged with members at 17 debates around the country in the last month.

Irish beef prices 17c/kg behind export market prices

Meanwhile, current IFA president Joe Healy said that the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has to make it clear that he will not allow the Goodman Group to hold the beef sector to ransom.

“We need the legal threats lifted and Taskforce to meet urgently. The minister needs to be there himself to ensure that progress is made,” he said.

It’s clear that the new Beef Price Index shows that Irish prices are 17c/kg behind prices in our main export markets, and this is being pocketed by the factories.

“The real issue for all farmers on the ground is that beef prices are increasing in every other country except Ireland and farmers feel exploited,” Healy concluded.