Reconvening taskforce ‘best way to resolve the beef crisis’ – Duffy

Calls have been reiterated by Macra na Feirme to reconvene the Beef Market Taskforce as soon as possible “to make strides in resolving the beef crisis”.

In a statement on the matter, Macra na Feirme national president Thomas Duffy said: “Macra has always been a strong voice for young farmers.

“Through our lobbying and representation, this organisation has a history of delivering proven results for our membership” said Duffy.

Macra na Feirme continues to lead on issues that matter to farmers and, in this regard, we have developed our beef policy through nationwide consultation with our members.

“We are fighting for the best price to be paid to young beef farmers, who are using best practices on their farms.”

Advertisement

Continuing, the president said: “We saw last night in our Young Farmer of the Year competition, young farmers not only represent the future of the industry but are also innovative and committed to improving efficiency and sustainability.

“We owe it to young farmers to move swiftly in resolving this beef crisis – and the best way to do so is to reconvene the Beef Market Taskforce as soon as possible,” the president said.

Clare man named Young Farmer of the Year

Clare dairy farmer Liam Hanrahan was awarded the prestigious accolade at a ceremony in Castleknock Hotel, north Co. Dublin last night, Tuesday, November 26.

No stranger to honours, Liam holds a PhD in dairy farm efficiency. He also has significant international farming experience having worked in New Zealand and France.

Hanrahan is currently the director of Callanview Farm Limited and an active member of Kilrush Macra.