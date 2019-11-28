Bord Bia announces winners of food and drink awards

At its biennial food and drink awards yesterday, Wednesday, November 27, Bord Bia presented nine awards to of some of Ireland’s “leading” food and drink producers.

Two new awards were introduced to the event at the RDS, Dublin, this year. The Future Leader Award, which aims to foster entrepreneurial culture and skill in the food and drink sector, was presented to Philp Martin, CEO, Blanco Nino.

The first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Award was bestowed to two companies – Diageo and Dawn Meats – who were both recognised as “exemplars” in Diversity and Inclusion policies across their respective businesses.

The two new awards focused on one of Bord Bia’s strategic priorities: ‘Leading through People’.

Brand Marketing Award: PJ Rigney, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, The Shed Distillery;

Consumer Insight Award: Glenilen Farm, Drimoleague, west Cork;

Diversity and Inclusion Award: Diageo and Dawn Meats;

Domestic Success Award: Keelings Select, St. Margarets, Co. Dublin;

Export Growth Award: Silver Hill Farms, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan;

Future Leader Award: Philip Martin, Blanco Nino, Dublin;

Sustainability Award: ABP Food Group, Ardee, Co. Louth;

Sustainability Project Impact Award: Heineken Ireland, Cork City. The full list of awards presented are as follows:

In opening the event, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: “Today is a wonderful celebration of some of the most exciting, innovative and forward thinking companies working within the Irish food and drink industry.

“As we work towards the ambitious goals set out by Food Wise 2025, the winners, and indeed the entire shortlist, have proven their commitment and ambition to driving the sector forward.

I’m conscious that new business is not easily won and Irish food and drink companies are to be commended for their success in developing strong brand strategies, sustainable practices, and cultures of inclusion.

“From small artisan producers to major multinationals the rich tapestry of industry is here today and I applaud all nine companies for their vision and determination to succeed.”

Bord Bia CEO

Also commenting on the awards, Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said: “As Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, it is important to recognise the achievements and ongoing progress of the sector.

We are delighted to gather to honour the talent, imagination and sheer professionalism that is at the heart of the industry’s current success and that will secure its continued growth and expansion.

“The winning companies have showcased the importance of setting clear business strategies and objectives, informed by consumer and market insights, and adopting a company culture which encourages both innovation and imagination.

“And all of this is underpinned by strong leadership and, no doubt, a lot of hard work.”

Concluding, McCarthy said: “I would like to congratulate our nine winners and thank them for their ongoing contribution to the positive reputation for Irish food and drink on the global market.”

The Food and Drink Awards 2019 were presented at a gala luncheon in the RDS Dublin yesterday by Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy, and RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan and the event was attended by over 300 industry leaders.