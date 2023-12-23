The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has welcomed the level of attention with which Santa Claus carries out the necessary safety checks on his sleigh, reindeer and other equipment ahead of the big day.

Children will undoubtedly be delighted with the news that Santa has been praised by the HSENI for the high standards with which he maintains his sleigh and reindeer.

Santa was spotted doing his own vehicle checks in preparation for his Christmas Eve journey, ensuring his sleigh, harnesses and lights were all in good working order.

A video from the HSENI shows just how careful Santa is in ensuring everything is in safe running order:

Commenting on Santa’s efforts to prioritise health and safety this Christmas, deputy chief executive of the HSENI Louis Burns said: “Santa is much loved and has an extremely important job to do at Christmas, and I’m delighted to see that he doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to the safety of his sleigh and reindeers.

“He’s carrying presents for every boy and girl across the world, so it’s important that nothing goes wrong on his journey,” he added.

“Luckily, Santa always keeps his vehicle in excellent condition and his sleigh and reindeer are in full working order, and he has been given the all clear to proceed with his work on Christmas Eve,” Burns said.

NI agri-contractor safety campaign

While the HSENI is rightly keeping an eye on Santa’s Christmas preparations, the executive is also engaged in a safety campaign closer to home, concerning agri-contractors in Northern Ireland.

The inspection programme, which began last month, is being undertaken as part of the industry-wide HSENI ‘Drive Danger Out’ campaign.

HSENI inspectors will visit agricultural contractors to ensure their workplace transport safety management procedures comply with legislation and are appropriate to safeguard themselves, their workforce, farm families and members of the public at all the sites they work on.

The workplace transport inspections will run until March.