The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed this week’s news that the introduction of an all-island protected geographical indication (PGI) for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ has come one step closer.

UFU president David Brown confirmed that, according to the European Commission, the amended application to register the PGI on an all-island basis has successfully met the regulatory requirements.

“Now, a three-month opposition period in accordance with the [commission’s] defined regulatory procedures will be carried out. If all goes accordingly in this final stage, the PGI will be officially registered later this year,” he said.

“The UFU lobbied to ensure Northern Ireland would be part of the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI, and we are optimistic that our farmers will be able to benefit from this deserved status very soon.

“Northern Ireland’s beef farmers have faced many challenges over the last number of years and a PGI status would provide a much-needed boost, highlighting the world-class beef that our farmers produce,” Brown added.

PGI status

The UFU said the special indication would display local beef as a unique product during a time when NI now must compete on the world beef market.

The union explained that it will give recognition to farmers who strive to produce quality beef to the highest standards and will help to ensure farmers receive a fair economical return.

“In the meantime, the UFU will continue to work with industry with the shared goal of creating appropriate processes that will allow local farmers to utilise the PGI once it is registered,” Brown continued.

Meanwhile, Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) chief executive, Ian Stevenson, has also welcomed the PGI-related developments.

“We are pleased with the update coming from Brussels that the application for registration of ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ as a Protected Geographical Indication fulfils the regulatory conditions,” he said.

“The next step will see the European Commission undertake a three-month opposition period in accordance with its defined regulatory procedures.

“Pending no reasoned notices of opposition to the application for registration being submitted during this time we are hopeful that the PGI will be registered later this year.

“The credentials of a PGI are valued in many markets with over 3,500 geographical indications already registered by the European Commission covering various foodstuffs, agricultural products, wines and spirit drinks produced in identified regions.

“Securing PGI status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ could prove to be an additional marketing benefit for processors selling our world-class grass-fed beef.”

The LMC has stated that while the PGI application progresses, it will continue to work with industry to develop the processes that need to be put in place to enable use of the PGI after it is registered.