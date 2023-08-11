The Technology and Innovation Centre TIZ Landl Grieskirchen, which has Pottinger as one of the main tenants, has completed a second phase expansion.

The Pottinger test centre offers prototype construction, testing, measurement, and inspection technology.

Inspection technology is used not only for Pottinger’s agricultural machinery, but also for running pilot projects for external customers. Source: Pöttinger

During development of agricultural machinery, the test centre has the task of generating knowledge for the transfer to series production and collaborating with testing companies to guarantee the best working result.

Additionally, durability testing is carried out on the test beds that covers the full service life under operational conditions such as those found in the field.

The new part of the building increases capacity and provides 1,800m² of additional floor space. A total of 1,300m² of this is dedicated to testing technology, with the remainder for prototyping.

The equipment includes a 360m² component testing station for individual test bed set-ups.

The testing cylinders are supplied with power by a hydraulic power unit with an output of 400kW. Two 10t cranes are able to lift fully assembled machines onto the test bed set-up.

On the first floor there are modern offices and meeting rooms on 500m² of floor space where the engineers run and plan testing projects. Source: Pöttinger

The new extension adds a workload test bed for comprehensive analysis of entire machines. It also provides access to test scenarios for e-mobility including testing of high-voltage components.

Pottinger managing director, Markus Baldinger said the additional investment “sees us fulfilling our promise to our customers regarding high quality, strength, reliability and durability”.