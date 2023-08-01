The historic Castle Irvine Estate will be the new host for the 2023 Fermanagh County Show later this month.

The show, which takes place on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12, will feature a full show programme of cattle, sheep, goats and poultry.

The two-day event at Castle Irvine Estate, Necarne, near Irvinestown will also have a focus this year on home industries, schoolchildren’s exhibits and an ever popular dog show.

In addition to the normal sheep breeds of Suffolk, Texel and crossbred classes, this year six new breeds will take to the judging ring including Swaledale, both types of Cheviots, Spotted Dutch, Blue Texel and Badger Face.

In the large cattle section, in addition to the native and continental breeds, there will be a welcome repeat of the innovative Castle Irvine Suckler Cow Classic competition with a prize fund of £1500 – plus the new Castle Irvine Cup and Breeding Heifer Derby with prize money of £500.

The commercial cattle section at Fermanagh has always had huge support from across Northern Ireland

Meanwhile the food pavilion at Fermanagh County Show is set to be one of the largest yet in the show’s history, with up to 30 local, regional and national artisan food and drink producers showcasing their products.

Cookery demonstrations also promise to keep people entertained over the two days of the event.

Another key attraction on Saturday will be the Pettigo Sheep Dog Trials which will be take place from 10am to 5pm.

Fermanagh Show organisers have invited judges from across the British Isles to select the winners in the livestock and home industries sections of the event

In the cattle classes, noted livestock judges from Scotland include Iain Green, Fochabers; Basil Lawson from Fife; William McLaren from Perthshire and Harry Emslie, from Peterhead.

They will also be joined by a long list of notable judges from all parts of Ireland.

Show season

Fermanagh County Show marks the traditional end point of the agricultural show season in Northern Ireland – and what a summer it has been.

Newry Show made a welcome return after four years and thanks to a combination of tremendous weather and a new venue ensured a turnout on the big day.

Meanwhile, Armagh Show also saw huge crowds in attendance at Gosford Forest Park.

Although Castlewellan and Clogher Valley Shows had the challenge of the inclement weather, that has so characterised the month of July, the rain in no way failed to diminish the calibre of either event.

Both shows attracted large crowds and the quality of livestock at both shows was impressive.

According to the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) David Brown, who attended this year’s Clogher Show, county shows are an important event for the local economy.

Taken together, the agri-shows provide an invaluable shop window for the farming and food industries.

The shows are testimony to the hard working groups of volunteers who are committed to the rural way of life within their respected communities.