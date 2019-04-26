New Status Red wind warning issued in south-west

Met Éireann has issued a second Status Red wind warning in addition to the one issued earlier today, Friday, April 26, as Storm Hannah approaches.

The Status Red warning will now affect Co. Kerry and will come into effect from 6:00pm this evening through to 8:00pm tonight.

The earlier red alert issued for Co. Clare will then come into effect from 8:00pm through to 11:00pm tonight, according to the national weather forecaster.

In these counties, northwesterly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h in places this evening and tonight, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile two Status Orange wind warnings have also been issued for the south and west of the country.

The first of these will encompass counties Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, coming into effect from 4:00pm this afternoon, Friday, April 26, through to tomorrow morning at 5:00am.

Southerly winds, later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65-80kph with gusts of 110 to 130kph.

Meanwhile, a second Status Orange alert, issued at 4:00am this morning, will come into effect for counties Tipperary and Waterford for the shorter time of 10:00pm tonight through to 2:00am in the morning. Similar wind speeds are expected in these regions.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning will be enforced in Connacht, as well as counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford.

In these counties, southerly winds will veer northwesterly and reach mean speeds of 50-65kph with gusts of 90 to 110kph.