New legislation on the practice of cropping the ears of dogs has been signed into law by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

From next Friday (September 1) it will be illegal for anyone to be in possession, or have control of a dog that has had all, or part, of its ears removed.

The new legislation also specifies that there may be circumstances where a person may have “necessary documentation” – for example an import licence, a veterinary certificate or a record issued by an animal welfare charity -to own a dog whose ears have been cropped.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) the cropping of dogs’ ears “is an unnecessary, cruel practice that has no place in Ireland”.

“This procedure causes severe pain and lifelong problems for dogs.

“Cropping of dogs’ ears has been illegal in Ireland since 2013. These new regulations will extend existing prohibitions on ear cropping, to protect dogs across Ireland from this unjustifiable and needless mutilation,” the department added.

Ear cropping has been illegal in Ireland under the 2013 Animal Health and Welfare Act, except where ear tissue “is removed by a veterinary practitioner for the purposes of veterinary treatment”.

The new legislation will bring into effect a number of regulations from September 1, including:

It will be illegal to import a dog into Ireland with cropped ears unless an import licence is granted in advance;

The sale or supply of dogs with cropped ears (other than by listed animal welfare charities) will be prohibited;

Owners/occupiers of land in which shows, competitions, sporting or cultural events are held will be prohibited from having dogs with cropped ears present at these events.

According to DAFM the new legislation will also restrict the possession, sale or supply of equipment that could be used to crop dogs ears to veterinary practitioners and their suppliers.

The department has also announced that a list of animal welfare charities approved to re-home dogs with cropped ears who have been rescued is set to be published.