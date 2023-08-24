The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently inviting tenders for a €9 million contract for ecology services as part of the new National Forestry Programme.

The contact is being offered for a term of two years, with the possibility of two extensions of 12 months each.

The department published the invitation to submit tenders on the government’s eTenders website yesterday (Wednesday, August 23).

According to DAFM, the new forestry programme will require a range of services such as ornithology; botany; zoology and fresh eater ecology/hydrology.

The department said that it is initiating this tender, in order to access ecological and environmental science expertise to enable it to apply an appropriate assessment procedure (AAP) to current and future applications for forestry licences.

DAFM also says that the services secured through the tender process will be used to reduce the backlog of forestry licences.

The contract, which is valued at €9 million, excluding VAT, is divided into 15 different lots, each valued at €600,000 excluding VAT.

The lots include environmental; agricultural; forestry; horticultural; aquaculture and apicultural services.

The department will also be seeking consultancy services for general management and environmental issues.

The closing date for tenders to be submitted is 5:00p.m on September 25, 2023.

Forestry

Earlier this month, a €308 million scheme to support investments in afforestation in Ireland was approved by European Commission.

The approved afforestation measure is part of Ireland’s new €1.3 billion Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

The afforestation scheme is due to open for new applications in the coming weeks.

The new programme provides for increased premiums for planting trees of up to €1,142/ha depending on the forest type, as well as extending the premium period from 15 to 20 years for farmers.

Non-farmers will receive premiums for 15 years. The programme also offers a broad range of planting options and the rates are 46-66% higher than previously.

The department is currently awaiting approval from the EU Commission on the remainder of the new forestry programme.