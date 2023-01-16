Case New Holland has won a series of awards lately for its new machines, both practical and available, and those still in the design stage.

In the US, it has collected awards in the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) 2023 AE50 contest for the New Holland Guardian front-mounted sprayer boom and Pro-Belt variable chamber round balers.

In Europe, the T4K tracked tractor and Straddle Tractor concept have each been recognised by the German Design Awards.

Precise section control

The Guardian boom is mounted at the front of New Holland’s own self-propelled sprayer, allowing the operator a far clearer view of proceedings. The front-mounted boom is coupled with all the latest digital tech to give precise control of application

In its latest form, the individual nozzle control, as powered by Raven technologies, is said to give 2.5 times better section control over standard nozzle arrangements.

It is this, and the incorporation of the company’s PLM Intelligence software, which allows for all the agronomic data to be transmitted back to the office, which has seen it rewarded by the ASABE.

Baler tech

The Pro-Belt series balers provide information on the crop flow through the rotor by means of the ActiveDrop rotor floor and baler user interface.

This alerts the operator when the load on the rotor is approaching maximum capacity, allowing the baling speed to be adjusted, avoiding rotor plugs and increasing overall productivity.

Futuristic tractor

The German Design Council was formed in 1953 to “support German industry in all matters consistently aimed at generating an added brand value through design”.

Its awards do not depend on technical innovation, but they do recognise the creativity of designers and engineers as they bring their talents to increasing the value of German products.

Existing only as a computer generated image, the new straddle tractor is an exercise in form as much as function

This year, the New Holland Straddle Tractor Concept won the gold medal in the category Excellent Product Design.

The design is described as futuristic and was developed by Pininfarina, better known for its work in the car industry. German design with a French connection. It is set to appeal to “reference to the premium wine growers”.

It is said to combine safety, comfort, and technology and is inspired by the shape of a glass of Champagne – tall and wide at the top, and tapering down at the bottom.



The cab is made completely of glass, providing the operator with exceptional all round visibility of the vines and and is angled in the direction of travel, which, apparently, adds dynamism to the design. All glass cab and rotating seat offers excellent visability and access.



The overall external look of the machine stands out for the flowing and dynamic automotive-inspired lines while the exposed frame confers a sporty look.

This might not sound the ideal tractor for the majority of Irelands farms but it is from concept models such as these that ideas are taken and included in future products.