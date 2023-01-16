The use of an ATV (All Terraine Vehicle), sometimes referred to as a ‘quad’, is becoming more popular on farms throughout Ireland.

New legislation will come into effect in Ireland on November 20, 2023, which will require all operators of an ATV to complete a relevant safety course.

ATVs are built in such a way that they can be used on all kinds of terrain and certain models can be used on public roads providing they adhere to road traffic regulations.

However, in the last number of years, the number of accidents and incidents involving ATVs has greatly increased.

Risks when driving an ATV

According to Health and Safety Authority (HSA) statistics, between 2012 and 2021 there were 11 fatalities on farms as a result of incidents involving ATVs.

These powerful machines, when in inexperienced hands or on unsuitable terrain, have the potential to severely injure or cause death. The number of accidents and near misses on farms is a cause for concern for agencies and organisations.

Past HSA investigations pinpointed a lack of training and no head protection as the main cause of accidents. The new legislation will mean that all users of ATVs in connection with their work will be obliged to undergo mandatory training and wear head protection.

The legislation is aimed at reducing the number of accidents involving ATVs, ultimately saving lives.

The participants of an authorised course will gain the knowledge, skills and attitude to operate an ATV in a competent and safe manner, and once complete, they will receive a certificate of competence which will be valid for five years.

The professional course will provide information on machine safety, the law, transmissions, vehicle inspection, riding techniques, hill climbs and carrying loads and riding on diverse terrain.

Raising awareness

One company trying to raise awareness among farmers regarding the new legislation coming into force next November is DHK Safety Ltd., which has ATV Lantra qualified trainers.

The company is urging those working in the farming and commercial industry to ensure compliance in advance of next November, by participating in a safety training course.

A specifically designed outdoor course has been constructed in Co. Meath and will facilitate students on a one-to-one basis, or via small group training. Alternatively, a trainer can go to a place of business to present the course, if the terrain is suitable.

Further information and advice on the safety training is available here, or by contacting the following number;