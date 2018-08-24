New feed specialist appointed to south-west region

Alltech has announced the appointment of Seamus Callanan to the role of InTouch feeding specialist for the south-west region of Ireland.

InTouch is a nutrition support service available to dairy and beef farmers in Ireland.

InTouch nutritionists use information gathered from on-farm services to monitor animal performance and make decisions to maximise herd productivity, according to Alltech.

Callanan has been working with Keenan for the past six years, most recently as business development manager in New Zealand where he helped to establish nutrition support infrastructure for InTouch in the region.

He will now be working with farmers in counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

He has worked as a ruminant nutritionist, providing farmers with advice and support on diet formulation, feed costs, feed conversion efficiency, and mineral supplementation.

Callanan will also remain focused on the business development of InTouch in the Irish market. He explained: “We want to show the industry the level of farmers we are working with and our relevance on farm.”

His new role will involve providing ruminant nutrition support for all dairy, beef, sheep and goat farmers in the south-west of Ireland.