Commission to allow Greening derogations for 8 more countries
European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan has announced that the commission is to allow derogations for a number of EU member states in light of prolonged drought conditions across Europe.
The derogations in question refer to Greening actions being taken by European farmers.
Located mainly in the north and east of the European Union, a total of eight member state countries which requested such exemptions were noted by the commissioner in his announcement.
Revealing the news yesterday (Thursday, August 23) on social media, Commissioner Hogan said: “Following requests from a number of EU member states (EE LV LT PT PL DK SE & FI), the EU Commission has responded positively and adopted a decision to allow derogations from certain greening conditions.
“This demonstrates our commitment to supporting EU farmers experiencing difficulties as a result of the prolonged drought.
This demonstrates our commitment to supporting EU farmers experiencing difficulties as a result of the prolonged drought. My team and @EUAgri are continuing to work closely with all affected MS. 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (2)
“My team and EU Agriculture are continuing to work closely with all affected member states,” he added.
Greening
Green direct payments account for 30% of EU countries’ direct payment budgets. According to the European Commission, actions under greening must benefit the environment and climate action.
- diversifying crops;
- maintaining permanent grassland;
- dedicating 5% of arable land to ‘ecologically beneficial elements’ (‘ecological focus areas’).
Derogations were already granted to Ireland to take in applications from farmers under GLAS with fallow land, while the Irish Government also announced an extension for slurry and fertiliser spreading dates earlier in the month.