The registration process for two new farming apprenticeship programmes launched earlier this year is “still in progress”, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation has confirmed.

Minister Simon Harris specified that the registration process is currently in progress for “some employers and apprenticeships”.

Minister Harris had previously launched the farm manager and the farm technician programme back at the start of August.

He had said at the time that the programmes would welcome their first apprentices in September, as the first semester of both programmes runs from September to December.

However in response to a parliamentary question raised by the Fianna Fáil Cork south-west TD, Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister Harris confirmed that both programmes are still welcoming applicants.

Advertisement

The farm manager apprenticeship is initially available through the Teagasc Kildalton College, Piltown, Kilkenny, while the farm technician is available in Teagasc Clonakilty College, Cork and Teagasc Ballyhaise College, Cavan.

The cost of the apprenticeship is €1,375 per year of the programme. Additional costs such as travel and accommodation for off-the-job block release are extra.

Deputy O’Sullivan had asked Minister Harris to detail how many students had started on the farming apprenticeships in a specific school and how his department planned to increase places on apprenticeship programmes.

Apprenticeship programmes

The minister did not specifically address the number of students who have started on the farming programmes in general, instead he said that 2022 figures showed that there had been 8,607 registrations in total in relation to apprenticeship programmes.

He added: “2022 saw 8,286 registrations and a population of over 26,000, and this strong growth in apprentice registrations is continuing into 2023, with over 6,000 registrations by end-September.

“The population is currently over 26,200 apprentices”.

Each of the two farming programmes is two years in length and is designed around a block release programme “to minimise the impact of the apprentice’s absence for the work place”.

Advertisement

Minister Harris told Deputy O’Sullivan: “The first block release date for the farm manager apprenticeship will be December 4. The farm manager apprenticeship is being co-ordinated by Teagasc Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

“Dates are to be confirmed for the farm technician first block release. This apprenticeship will be coordinated from Teagasc Clonakilty College, Co. Cork.”

According to the minister the government aims to “significantly increase the footprint of apprenticeship within the education landscape, ensuring that apprenticeships are open and accessible and are seen as a viable and exciting path to skills and a qualification”.