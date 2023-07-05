The chief executive of the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland has resigned to take up a new role with the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland.

Ian Stevenson will take over as the chief executive of Dairy Council NI from October 2, 2023.

He said today (Wednesday, July 5) it had been a “privilege” to be CEO of the LMC for the last 12 years

Stevenson added: “I am delighted to be joining the Dairy Council as CEO to continue its excellent work, and to help address the many challenges and opportunities that the dairy sector faces.

“There are many similarities between the red meat and dairy sectors and I am confident that the knowledge and experience I have gained at LMC will be of use in developing the work of the Dairy Council”.

The organisation’s chair, Dermot Farrell today paid tribute to its outgoing chair, Dr Mike Johnston and commended his “dedication and work with the Dairy Council over the past three decades”.

Advertisement

He said Dr Johnston had led Dairy Council NI during “a period when the dairy sector locally, nationally and internationally has seen significant change”.

“The dairy sector is on the cusp of a new era that will have a focus on nutritional, environmental, social and economic sustainability and having Ian as our CEO will ensure that the Dairy Council will build on Mike’s legacy,” he added.

Advertisement

LMC

Meanwhile the LMC has also praised the “signficiant contribution” that Ian Stevenson had made to the organisation as CEO.

Joe Stewart, a member of the LMC board, said: “With extensive experience in the agri-food industry Ian has played a significant role in leading the commission’s service delivery for industry through various challenges including European Union exit, Covid-19 and the sector’s response to climate change.

“Ian has very successfully raised the profile and awareness of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb and the sustainability credentials of the local industry.

“He is a highly respected leader within LMC and has been instrumental in delivering the commission’s strategic vision. It is with thanks to his knowledge and expertise that LMC has grown from strength to strength.”