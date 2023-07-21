Claas has unveiled two new compact tractors with power outputs of 92hp and 103hp, and pushed the Xerion up to 653hp.

The two smaller tractors are aimed squarely at mixed and specialty crop farms as well as small-scale farms which don’t require massive amounts of power.

Small tractor – high spec

The new Axos 230 and 240 offer a range of different technical features relating to performance, power transmission, comfort and payload, which Claas claims, will suit different customer specifications and fields of application.

The specification includes a five-speed powershift transmission which gives a total of 30 forward and 15 reverse speeds. The new Axions are designed to pack a big punch into a small package

Wheel sizes of up to 34″ are available while they have a gross vehicle weight 6t, a lift capacity of 3,350kg and a flat floor cab which prioritises driver comfort.

Fitting in below the Arion 400 range, Claas describes the Axos 200 as a sturdy, capable yet compact all-rounder that performs well even on challenging terrain.

The two models have a height of 2.62m and boast of a minimum turning radius of 3.79m.

More muscle for the Xerion

Due to arrive in the UK in spring 2024, the Xerion 12 series is a new version of the current Xerion, but with power outputs of 585hp and 653hp.

The company tells us that everything about the Xerion 12 series has been redesigned to handle this level of power, but the Xerion concept remains the same. The Xerion is for larger fields than those generally found in Ireland

As with the current Xerion, the new 12 Series is built around a bolted chassis with 50:50 weight distribution and two steering axles, which in the UK and Ireland will be fitted with a new design of Terra Trac triangular track unit.

Power is provided by a Mercedes Benz engine with torque reaching 3,100Nm on the XERION 12.650. Drive is through the latest generation of Cmotion CVT 40km/h transmission packs.

New combine rounds off range

The Evion Classic is the final stage in the complete renewal of the Claas combine range which started in 2019.

Replacing the Avero and smaller Tucano, two models will be made available in the UK and Ireland – the 204hp Evion 410 and the 231hp Evion 430. Designed and developed in Germany the new Evion is made in China

Produced at Claas’s new factory in China, both machines are powered by Cummins Stage V engines and they can accommodate the full range of Claas cutterbars up to 6.8m wide.

They feature a single 600mm-diameter threshing drum with a synchronised impellor feeding through to five 4.40m long straw walkers.

Grain tank capacity is 5,600 on the Evion 410 and 6,500 for the Evion 430.