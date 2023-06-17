Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with special responsibility for research and innovation, Martin Heydon has today (Saturday June, 17) launched new breeding values for sheep aimed at reducing methane emissions and supporting delivery of climate emission reductions.

The new breeding values for methane emissions are based on collaborative research between Teagasc and Sheep Ireland.

The new methane breeding value is now available on all genotyped animals through the Sheep Ireland website: www.ramsearch.ie.

It will form part of Sheep Ireland’s breeding indexes from 2024 onwards.

Breeding

The initiative is part of the €3 million research project ‘GREENBREED’, funded by the DAFM.

The key research findings were:

Large differences in daily methane emissions were found between ewes, with 17% of these differences being traced to genetics;

The genetically identified highest 20% of emitting animals are expected to emit 15% more methane per day compared to the lowest 20% emitting animals.

Minister Heydon launched the initiative at the Sheep2023 event in Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary.

“This innovative and world class research, conducted as part of the Department funded GREENBREED project, represents the dawn of a new era for the Irish sheep breeding programme,” he said.

“It creates a pathway to reduce methane emissions in a way that is economically and environmentally sustainable with results that are permanent and cumulative.

“My department’s research programme is committed to providing tangible solutions to help farmers deliver on the sector’s ambition to reduce emissions,” the minister added.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon



Dr. Nóirín McHugh of Teagasc who is the lead researcher on this project commented: “The research based on methane records on over 5,000 animals from all across Ireland shows large genetic variation for methane emissions exists within the national sheep flock.

“Through the €uro-star indexes, we have the tools available to harness these differences to breed more environmentally sustainable animals, without negatively impacting an animal’s performance and profitability.”

Kevin McDermott, Sheep Ireland manager, said that the close working relationship between Teagasc and Sheep Ireland is once again benefiting the sector.

“The central database has allowed the researchers to access all the available performance data in combination with the new methane data to produce what we are launching today.

“The €uro-Star sheep indexes have already proven to deliver across a range of traits, and this new research on methane allows for the publication of only the world’s second national genomic evaluation for methane emissions in sheep,” he said.