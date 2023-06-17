Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath hosted its weekly sheep sale on Tuesday, June 13, with over 1,300 head of sheep on offer.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, auctioneer Rodney Windrum explained the trade was “very strong” on the day with some impressive prices being achieved.

“There was a grouping of 12 Texel lambs weighing 44kg each that sold for €188/head, bought by a butcher.

Windrum emphasised there is a huge demand currently for ram lambs at the sale with three exporters active for good ram lambs over 42kg and said this demand is set to peak in the coming two weeks.

“In the ewe sale there was a pedigree Texel ewe that sold for €232. The fat ewe trade was back a touch but prices being secured still remained very strong.

“A group of fat Suffolk ewes sold for €214/head and a 110kg Charolais ewe made €208.”

Sample prices from the cull ewe sale at Carnaross Mart: These 7 ewes had an average weight of 92kg and sold for €168/head These 30 fat ewes had an average weight of 82.6kg and sold for €142/head These 19 fat ewes had an average weight of 91.5 kg and sold for €176/head This 110kg ewe sold for €208 These 2 fat ewes weighed 82.5kg and sold for €152/head This 63kg ewe sold for €98

He explained that wholesale buyers are very strong for fat ewes currently.

He added that there was also a share of store lambs on offer at the sale with 33kg lambs making €106 and 35kg lambs selling to as high as €120.

Upcoming dairy sale

The Co. Meath mart venue is set to host a dairy clearance sale this coming Wednesday, July 21, of 55 first, second and third-calver cows on behalf of a dairy farmer from Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan.