Silage harvesting is already underway and the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, has urged farmers to take time to ensure a safe silage harvest.

He warned that although it is an “exciting time on farms” that signals the beginning of summer, it can also be “extremely dangerous”.

“We know the pressure that farmers and agricultural contractors alike can be under to get the work completed.

“I would urge everyone involved over the coming days and weeks to take some extra time to ensure it is completed safely as well,” Minister Heydon said.

The minister has issued some guidelines for farmers for the coming weeks:

A safe system of work should be in place and properly communicated to all;

All machinery should be in a good state of repair and fully serviced with all protective guards in place;

Everyone involved should be properly trained and know their role;

The routes that the machinery will be taking should be known and there should be good visibility at the farm entrance and all field entrances that are being used;

Warning signs should be erected near entrances to fields and farmyards;

Silage pits should be checked to see they are in good repair and not overfilled.

Over half of all fatal incidents on farms involve vehicles or machinery and elderly farmers and children are most at risk, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

“Longer working days during the summer months can increase the risk of incidents due to fatigue,” Minister Heydon said.

“It is vital to keep vulnerable people, especially children, safe and away from the silage harvest.

“Friends, family, visitors and fellow farmers not involved in silage making should also stay away from the yard and meadows,” he added.