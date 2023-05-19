Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that he expects progress on opening further market access to China for Irish agri-food, following a trade mission to the country this week.

Speaking today (Friday, May 19) as he concludes his first full trade mission to the Asian country, the minister commented: “The trade mission this week has allowed us reconnect, strengthen partnerships, support the Irish agri-food sector in building new opportunities in China, and improve our understanding of the Chinese market.”

The mission included engagement at the SIAL food and beverage trade show in Shanghai.

The minister led a range of activities at the event promoting Ireland’s beef, pigmeat, seafood, and spirit drinks.

Minister McConalogue also took part in meetings with customers on beef, an EU-meat promotion seminar held by Bord Bia, and a “masterclass” showcasing Irish seafood and whiskey.

“This is a market which presents significant opportunities for Irish products given the increasing demand for high-quality food in China,” he said.

The minister added: “From my engagement this week, it is clear there is a growing demand for the safe, sustainable, and top-quality food, seafood and beverages produced by our farmers, fishers, and food and drink companies.

“The government will continue to support the industry in realising these opportunities which will increase the contribution of the sector to the economy and support the sustainable development of the sector, particularly for our family farms.”

Minister McConalogue’s meetings with his Chinese counterparts included discussions on meat market access issues. These discussions, the minister said, will continue at a technical level in the coming days.

“In-person engagement on market access issues is the most effective way to achieve positive results. I am pleased that discussions this week, both with my counterparts and at official level, will allow us to continue to make progress on these issues over the coming period,” he commented.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole was also on the trade mission. He commented: “Throughout the week, Chinese customers showed a deep interest in the full range of sustainable Irish food products covered by the Origin Green programme.

“At our industry seminars and events in Beijing and Shanghai, Bord Bia demonstrated to local food buyers, trading partners, and media how the Irish food industry can work with them in responding to customers demands for safely produced, high-quality food.

“Given that this market has just reopened following [Covid-19] pandemic restrictions, the high levels of engagement between Irish exporters and buyers is encouraging and assures me that business opportunities in China will continue to grow,” O’Toole said.