Milk processor Dairygold has announced that it is extending its Aerabo range by launching three new products.

The new products – Aerabo Light, Aerabo Boost, and Aerabo Vitality – add to Dairygold’s fortified milk powder range for the Asian market.

The range is aimed at young professional adult milk drinkers, older more health-conscious consumers, and those with more active lifestyles.

The announcement was made at the SIAL global food industry summit in Shanghai, China, at an event that included Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The launch of the three new products builds on the success of the Aerabo range which was launched to the Chinese market by Dairygold Health and Nutrition in 2021.

It was the first Irish dairy product to receive Bord Bia grass-fed accreditation, Dairygold said.

Aerabo is now available in over 100 stores across 20 Chinese cities in nine of the country’s provinces.

Over 60 people attended the launch of the three new products, including representatives from the Irish embassy in China, Bord Bia, and Chinese media.

The announcement of these new products coincides not just with the SIAL trade show, but also a trade mission by Minister McConalogue.

Earlier today (Friday, May 19), the minister said that he expects progress on opening further market access to China for Irish agri-food on foot of the trade mission.

Speaking as he concludes his first full trade mission to the Asian country, the minister commented: “The trade mission this week has allowed us reconnect, strengthen partnerships, support the Irish agri-food sector in building new opportunities in China, and improve our understanding of the Chinese market.”

The minister led a range of activities during the mission promoting Ireland’s beef, pigmeat, seafood, and spirit drinks.

“This is a market which presents significant opportunities for Irish products given the increasing demand for high-quality food in China,” he said.