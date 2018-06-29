Neonicotinoids to be available for autumn planting

Neonicotinoids will be available for use this autumn, AgriLand has learned. Therefore, the use of Redigo Deter will be permitted for the winter cropping season in 2018.

A statement from Mairéad McGuinness, MEP, said: “The authorisation of three neonicotinoids – clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam – will expire on December 19, 2018.”

Products containing neonicotinoids will not be allowed on the market from this date on and the use of treated seeds will be prohibited.

Banned

Clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam were banned for outdoor use across the EU following a vote by the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (SCOPAFF) on April 27. Member state representatives on this committee voted to ban the products.

Advertisement

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reported that the substances represent a threat to bees. According to McGuinness, member states are allowed time to withdraw plant protection products containing the substances.

Barley yellow dwarf virus

Redigo Deter, a popular seed dressing used on winter crops, controls aphids. In many cases where it is used, farmers do not need to apply an aphicide to the crop later in the winter time.

It also ensures that crops are protected against aphids for a six-week period after sowing; therefore, if weather conditions are not suitable for spraying, crops are protected.