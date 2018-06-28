Removal of mandatory ABS for 60kph tractors welcomed by FCI

The removal of mandatory ABS for tractors for a design speed below 60kph at European level has been welcomed by the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

In a statement, the national association representing farm and forestry contractors in Ireland welcomed the decision of the European Commission to delete the provision that obliged tractor manufacturers to plan the fitting of ABS braking systems on tractors with a speed between 40 and 60kph.

At the beginning of June, the commission officially put an end to the 18-month struggle on mandatory fitting of ABS on tractors.

The commission published in the official journal the deletion of the provision in the Commission Regulation 2015/68 obliging manufacturers to plan the fitting of ABS braking systems on tractors with such speed ratings.

Originally, the European Commission aimed at reducing the number of accidents on the roads involving tractors.

European stakeholder organisation CEETTAR, together with CEMA (representing manufacturers) and COPA-COGECA (flying the flag for farmers), demonstrated the lack of evidence of the positive impact of this measure despite costs that would be passed on to them.

In practical terms, for land-based FCI Irish farm contractors, this decision means a saving of a minimum of €2,000 for each new tractor that they would have bought in the coming years.

For CEETTAR – and FCI, its Irish member – this demonstrates that the voice of land-based contractors is now better understood and heard by the European institutions.

CEETTAR and FCI will keep on closely monitoring such policy developments and further improving their respective impact on European and Irish legislation, the Irish organisation said.

FCI national chairman Richard White said: “We welcome this move as adding ABS braking systems would adding disproportionate financial costs for the farm and forestry contractors, which would ultimately delay the effective use of state-of-the-art braking technology on the market.

Through the joint efforts of contractor associations across Europe under the umbrella of CEETTAR, land-based contractors were able to co-operate with others to explain why ABS systems had major deficiencies for field operational machinery.