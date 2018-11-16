Need extra cash? 100 seasonal jobs available this spring – FRS

100 seasonal farm jobs are set to come available this spring through Farm Relief Services (FRS), the company has announced.

FRS recently launched a recruitment drive spanning the Munster, Leinster and Ulster regions to source 100 seasonal farm workers to meet the demand from their farming customers this spring.

The firm has highlighted “local work, flexible hours, competitive rates and training” to those successful in applying.

Workers can earn €8,000 or more during the spring working on farms, the firm has said.

Roles and jobs set to become available include: relief milking; calf rearing; dairy; and general farm work.

There is training support available to upskill those who require it through the FRS dairy operative skills programme, in conjunction with Teagasc, as well as on-farm mentoring.

FRS says it encourages experienced drystock farmers out there to apply as the roles “can be flexible to allow them to supplement their current income and broaden their farming experience”.

FRS also highlighted the fact that it has a number of female workers working with it who are “effectively structuring work around their family commitments” and has encouraged more in similar situations to apply.

Peter Byrne, CEO of FRS Network, commented on the recruitment drive, saying:

We are aiming the recruitment campaign at three specific categories of candidates: experienced drystock farmers with spare capacity; young people looking for farm experience; and women looking for suitable local part-time work.