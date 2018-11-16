FARM announces its ‘Student of the Year’ at AGM

Mary Deane has recently been presented with an award after being titled Student of the Year for her diploma in Integrated Pest Management and Sustainable Use of Pesticides in 2017.

She received the award at the recent Federation of Agrochemical Retail Merchants (FARM) AGM.

Her diploma research was facilitated by Professor Tom McCabe at University College Dublin (UCD).

As part of her diploma, Deane completed a project examining the various methods of pest control in crops and how to effectively manage the use of pesticides in crop production.

Coming from a tillage and beef farming background, Deane is said to have a keen interest in both sectors and, upon joining Dairygold’s Graduate Programme in 2015, she worked as part of Dairygold’s Tillage Team before moving to her current role of inside sales and marketing manager.

Mary is actively involved in her family’s tillage and beef farm and as advisory support for Dairygold’s Tillage Team, she also looks after a number of crops in the north Cork area.

A statement from Dairygold expressed congratulations to Deane on “winning such a prestigious award”.