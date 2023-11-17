The third annual Next Gen Hereford Youth Competition is set to take place at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly, this evening, Friday, November 17, followed by the National Hereford Calf Show tomorrow, Saturday, November 18.

A qualifier system has been introduced this year “following on from the overwhelming support of the event in 2021 and 2022”, according to the Irish Hereford Breed Society

Participants who placed first or second in the Hereford Young Handler Classes in either the Charleville show, Arva Show or Trim show, have qualified for the final young handlers and grooming event.

Alternatively, participants who have not yet qualified still have a chance to do so this evening Friday, by competing in the wildcard class.

Successful competitors in this class will then have the chance to compete in the final, where an array of prizes will be up for grabs from clippers to grooming kits.

National Hereford Calf Show

Following on from this, the National Hereford Calf Show, hosted by the North Leinster Hereford Branch takes place Saturday, November 18, at GVM, Tullamore Mart.

A schedule of the classes can be found on the Irish Hereford Breed Society website.

There are almost 100 calves entered into 12 classes and six championships. In addition to pedigree calf classes, there will also be a commercial Hereford Calf class for cattle weighing under 450kg.

Following on from its inaugural success in 2022, is the Dairy Beef Index (DBI) Class consisting of the Highest DBI merit Genotyped Pedigree Hereford bulls entered in the show. This event is sponsored by Dovea Genetics.

The class proved to be a huge success in 2022 where the top 15 male calves on DBI competed.

The winner of this was Knockmountagh Cuchullain, who was then purchased by The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) for the Breed Improvement Scheme.

Following the conclusion of the calf show, at 3:30p.m the third-ever Genetic Gems heifer sale will take place.

There are 25 lots for sale on the day including top-quality Hereford in-calf and maiden heifers, cow and calf pairs, embryos alongside the complete dispersal of FH Herefords, consisting of 5 standout cow and calf pairings.

The weekend promises to be a treat for all Hereford and Pedigree cattle enthusiasts, with something for everyone.