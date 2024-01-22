The National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) is to meet this week following a request from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

One third of 2,356 farmers who took part in a snap Agriland survey over a 24-hour period earlier this month have said they are now running short of fodder.

769 farmers said they are running short on fodder, while 1,560 said have sufficient supplies.

Meanwhile, 769 farmers indicated that they would need to buy-in fodder, while 1,587 respondents said they would not.

Farmers who have bought or who are currently looking for silage indicated in the survey that are very concerned about the quality of silage for sale and also the price being asked.

Committee

Minister Charlie McConalogue told Agriland that he closely monitors the fodder situation across the country.

He asked the NFFSC to meet to assess the current position and communicate where farmers are at when it comes to fodder stocks.

The committee, established by government in March 2022 in response to high input price inflation and potential supply pressures, is chaired by Longford-based dairy farmer Mike Magan.

The committee meeting will be held online on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) to discuss “some emerging concerns around the availability of fodder stocks on some farms over the coming months”.

The meeting will hear from Teagasc experts about the fodder situation on dairy and drystock farms, along with grass supplies and grass growth patterns.

The committee will also discuss the current picture on tillage farms, following a very difficult 2023 growing and harvesting season.

A survey undertaken by Teagasc on behalf of the NFFSC last July, showed that on average, dairy and drystock farms were on target to have adequate winter fodder supplies after first silage cuts.

However, the data shows that around 15% of dairy and drystock farms had less than 40% of their winter feed requirement on hand in July and would need to make up this deficit with second cuts.