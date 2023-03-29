Multi-species swards (MSS) are performing well on Irish dairy farms. This was one of the key messages emanating from an open day in Co. Meath this week.

The event was hosted by DLF Seeds on the Co. Meath dairy farm of Kevin Crinion.

Driving this trend, from a production perspective, are two key factors. Multi-species swards will retain high levels of dry matter (DM) output during drought conditions.

And, during a normal growing year, they will match the DM output achieved from perennial ryegrass swards, but with a much lower requirement for nitrogen (N) fertiliser.

Multi-species swards

The Crinion family milks 180 cows on good land that sweeps down to the River Boyne on the outskirts of Slane.

The decision to sow out a number of paddocks in a six-variety seed mix was taken in the spring of 2022. Included in the varietal mixture were plantain, chicory and white clover.

The Crinion herd has already had one opportunity to graze the SPP swards in 2023. The legume was specifically included to maximise the levels of nitrogen fixation within the sward

Teagasc’s Dr. Shona Baker spoke at the event. She confirmed the growing interest in multi-species swards on grazing platforms across Ireland.

Regarding the persistency of the swards, she suggested that the herbal component – particularly plantain – could start to die out after two years.

However, trial work had confirmed the effectiveness of over-sowing an existing sward with the herb, if required.

Soil

The very open structure of MSS allows for high levels of seed to soil contact.

Irish research has shown that the long tap roots of herbs can seek out water at lower depths within a soil profile, thereby providing for the continuing productivity of MSS during periods of drought.

Baker indicated that rotational grazing systems best suit the management of MSS swards.

There are some indications that extending the average grazing interval slightly beyond 21 days would be appropriate. However, this will depend wholly on the conditions that prevail on individual farms.

DLF is confirming that MSS can be used in both grazing and silage-making situations.

The company used the open day to highlight its commitment to assessing new grass varieties under Irish conditions.

Staff within the business are currently working with a number of partner farms to facilitate the necessary trial work. The trials carried out over the past two years have been centred on the actual use of grazing animals, specifically mature dairy cows.

Frank Crinion is one of the partner farmers, who has been facilitating this work.