The knowledge of agricultural science students at Munster Technological University (MTU) has been put to the test in a series of mock interviews.

The students, who are in their fourth year of the BSc in Agricultural Science course at the MTU Kerry campus in Tralee, will be facing into their final exams in the coming weeks.

As they prepare to enter the agricultural sector, academic staff organised an open day and networking opportunity for the students with industry leaders, which it is hoped will now become an annual event.

Dr. MaryAnne Hurley, assistant lecturer at MTU, told Agriland that hosting an in-person event was important as students had to move to online learning over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The event held on Thursday (April 28) was also an opportunity to showcase the university’s agricultural science course to industry, she said.

MTU course

The Level 8 honours degree programme meets all of the requirements for Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) recruitment and land transfer for stamp duty.

Students take modules in a variety of scientific areas, including animal, crop, environmental and food sciences.

They also attend Teagasc Agricultural College Clonakilty in Co. Cork and take part in work placement during their second and third semester.

“The programme enables students to have scientific knowledge to meet challenges facing agriculture in Ireland.

“The course has a great relationship with farmers, industry and research members, securing employment and funding for further education opportunities for current and incoming graduates,” Dr. Hurley said.

Mock interviews

The 35 final-year students were put through their paces by industry representatives in a series of mock interviews.

The four interview panels included staff from Grassland Agro; Munster Bovine; Kerry Group; ABP Food Group; Dairymaster; DAFM; Teagasc, Goldcrop; FRS; Germinal and Kelliher’s Feeds.

Kane Boal won overall academic student of the year and was presented with a €200 One4All voucher sponsored by Grassland Agro. Image Source: Dr. MaryAnne Hurley

Orla Hayes, Joe Sweeney, Conor O’Brien and Kevin Hassett were named ‘best applicant’ in their individual interview groups and were presented with certificates and prizes from Dairymaster.

“Industry participants were hugely generous with their time and feedback giving the students great confidence and advice,” Dr. Hurley said.