The Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has urged the government to “stand up” for farming and seize the opportunities that are being presented by a buoyant economy and strong public finances.

The federation wants the government to use the good economic footing to accelerate actions on climate change, particularly around supporting businesses and farmers.

Commenting on Irish exchequer returns and forecasts for the Irish economy, Pat Smith, chairman of MREF said: “Tax payers and businesses owners will acknowledge the strength of the Irish economy and the strong state of the public finances.

“Whilst this does create other challenges, including around housing supply and inflation, the government needs to put some resources it has to work – helping businesses and farmers accelerate the actions that are needed in tackling climate change and to meet Ireland’s international obligations.”

Economic support for farming

The MREF has said that exchequer projections are forecasting that the Irish government will have the financial resources available to speed up the switch away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources.

“Targeted grant supports encouraging businesses [to] adopt renewable technologies such as solar PV and electrical vehicle charging infrastructure would accelerate the switch to electrical power from renewable sources while also generating long-term employment right across the country,” Smith continued.

Smith said that government grants and other supports for the adoption of sustainable technologies such as anaerobic digestion (AD) for biomethane generation from agricultural and food waste feedstocks also need to be to be progressed urgently.

“Criticisms of agriculture and farming on climate are divisive and misinformed. Government needs to stand up for farming and the many environmental and public goods it delivers,” he said.

“With the right actions and supports now, the government can enable farmers become the true champions of climate actions for the county. This opportunity needs to be grabbed.”