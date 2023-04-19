A “monster auction” is to be held next month in a bid to raise funds for the future development of Mountbellew Mart, in Co. Galway.

Proceeds from the fundraiser being hosted by Friends of Mountbellew Mart will also be used for community projects associated with the east Galway mart.

The auction will take place at the mart grounds on bank holiday Monday, May 1 at 12 noon, online bidding will also be available on the day through MartEye.

There will be a wide variety of lots for bidders at the auction including, livestock; agricultural supplies; fuel; fodder; farm machinery; services; gift vouchers; event tickets; household goods and more.

“We are counting on our community’s support as the bigger the turnout, the better the day, and the more raised for the mart at the heart of the community,” Oliver Noone, from Mountbellew Mart, said.

Anyone wishing to donate an item for the auction can contact the mart office for more information.

Auction

Along with running weekly livestock sales since 1989, Noone said that Mountbellew Mart provides a vital social outlet for both the farming and local communities and a significant economic boost to the locality.

Mountbellew Mart is the venue for the Farmers’ Yards pilot scheme; a University of Galway initiative which is hoping to develop into a national social organisation for the farming community.

The mart is also home to Mountbellew Men’s Shed, Galway Teleworks (GTCO), Galway’s Living Bog Interpretive Centre and the Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism Network.

The Mountbellew Vintage Club Annual Vintage Show takes place at the mart grounds and the Mountbellew Agricultural Show is administered from the GTCO offices.

“Mountbellew Mart is a great asset for the greater community of Mountbellew. It brings a lot of people to the town, especially on mart days.

“Our business thrives on Saturdays owing to the huge sheep sale that takes place,” Padhraic Dilleen, manager of Arrabawn Co-op Mountbellew, said.

Mountbellew Mart reopened for business in February following a decision by the president of the High Court to restore its licence.

The court was told that €183,000 had been raised in the local community to clear a “deficit” at the mart due to historical debt relating to the years 2011 to 2012, and that this sum would be be held in the account to ensure it remained in credit.

The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) had brought legal proceedings against the mart in relation to irregularities which it had identified following an audit.