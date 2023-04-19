Farmers are reminded that tomorrow (Thursday, April 20) is the closing date to apply to the National Liming Programme.

The programme was introduced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to incentivise the use of lime.

Applicants who have submitted a Basic Payment scheme (BPS) application in 2022 and/or a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application in 2023 are eligible to apply.

Claims for payment must be submitted by October 31, 2023.

National Liming Programme

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is reminding farmers that liming can improve the response to freshly applied nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potash (K), while providing a valuable source of calcium.

Trial results have also indicated that increasing soil pH to optimum levels leads to a significant reduction in nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions while simultaneously increasing grass and other crop yields.

Up until last Friday (April 14), 11,080 farmers around the country had applied for the €8 million National Liming Programme, according to the DAFM.

The scheme aims to incentivise the use of ground limestone, a natural soil conditioner, which corrects soil acidity by neutralising the acids present in the soil.

Farmers will be able to avail of a payment of €16/t for lime spread, to offset part of the cost of applying calcium ground limestone (CaCo3) or magnesium (dolomitic) ground limestone (CaMg (CO3)2).

Teagasc research estimates that 57% of Irish soils require lime.

It should also be noted that farmers with a nitrates derogation in 2022 or 2023 and those with a grassland stocking rate above 170kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha prior to export in 2022 are not eligible to take part in the programme.