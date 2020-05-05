Motorway spin culminates in ‘essential’ trip to court

The driver of a 4X4 and trailer making an “unnecessary journey” on a motorway over the weekend culminated in an “essential reason” to travel for a court appearance following checks conducted by members of An Garda Síochána.

Stopped by Gardaí based in Co. Laois on the M7 motorway, the driver was quizzed as to whether the journey was necessary.

Deemed not to be the case, further questioning by Gardaí discovered that the driver was disqualified from driving.

The driver was promptly arrested and Gardaí seized the 4X4 and trailer.

Explaining the situation on social media on Friday, May 1, local Gardaí said: “Laois Roads Policing unit on patrol today stopped a driver making an unnecessary journey on the M7.

“Further enquiries discovered the driver to be disqualified which led to this driver being arrested and having their vehicle seized.

“The driver has been given an essential reason to travel to a court appearance in the coming weeks,” the Garda post concluded.

Covid-19 Legislation Invoked 76 Times

The Gardaí invoked the legislation on Covid-19 restrictions 76 times between April 8 – when the legislation was introduced – and last Saturday, April 25.

In a statement, the Gardaí reiterated that the Covid-19 legislation – which deals with the movement of people, non-essential travel, self-isolation and other issues – is invoked only as a “last resort”, after engaging with the public and encouraging them to comply with the restrictions.

There has been a high level of compliance with the restrictions and public health guidelines, the Gardaí noted. Officers have interacted with “hundreds of thousands” of people, with the vast majority sticking to the guidelines.

Of the 76 occasions where persons were not in compliance and legislation had to be invoked, two of these were on the advice of a medical professional.

Some of these 76 cases involved an arrest being made, and some have been or are currently before the courts.