Farmer airlifted off upland following quad accident

A farmer who was injured in a quad accident was assisted by the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Co. Waterford on Sunday afternoon, May 3.

Taking to social media on Sunday night, the rescue association explained:

“SEMRA received a call at 4:00pm this afternoon from the National Aeronautical Desk to assist with the evacuation of a casualty in the Lough Morha area.



“A farmer had fallen from his quad bike and injured his lower leg.”

The association noted that a National Ambulance Service (NAS) advanced paramedic and the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 winchman treated the injured farmer on site, while SEMRA assisted with the high line operation.

The casualty was subsequently brought to Waterford Airport by the Rescue 117 helicopter and transferred by the NAS to University Hospital Waterford, the mountain rescue group added.

“We wish the injured man a speedy recovery.

“The team was stood down and all members [were] off the hill by 6:30pm,” SEMRA concluded.

Gardaí appeal for info following farmyard thefts

In other news, members of An Garda Síochana are investigating the thefts of two quads and a trailer from a farmyard in Co. Laois in recent days.

Taking to social media in a call for information, Gardaí based in Co. Laois said:

“Portlaoise Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a burglary and theft from a farmyard on the Old Road, Kilminchy, Portlaoise which happened in the early hours of [Friday] morning, May 1.

Two Honda 420 Quads and a 7in x 4in trailer were stolen.

Continuing, the Garda statement said: “If you are aware of their whereabouts or have any information please contact Portlaoise Garda on: 057-8674100.”