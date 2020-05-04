Virtual tractor rally to raise funds for Irish Cancer Society

A Westport family has come up with the idea of holding a virtual tractor rally on Saturday, May 9, at 2:00pm to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. Robbie McCarthy and John Richardson are hoping to boost spirits – and funds – during lockdown with the novel rally.

“One Friday evening my 31-year-old daughter sat laughing at her phone for half an hour. I thought the lockdown had finally got to her but she showed me the videos she was watching on the TikTok app. After watching people like Tadhg and Derry Fleming and other hilarious videos, I decided I wanted to try one out myself,” said Robbie, who lives in Derrygorman.

“I roped in my brother-in-law John Richardson – while practising social distancing – and we made three wonderful videos. While watching the videos, someone remarked that it looked like a personal tractor run and so the idea of the virtual tractor rally was born,” said Robbie.

‘Everyone to get involved’

“The May 9 rally is not just for tractors though. We want everyone to get involved, big and small. Anything that moves can take place in this virtual rally. We would like to see loads of children get out onto their favourite tractor or bike and do a few laps of their garden.

“We are asking people, young and old, to get involved by sending either videos or photos of their vehicles going around where they are in lockdown by emailing Brenda at: [email protected].

“On Saturday 9 at 2:00pm all these clips will be made into one big video and live-streamed. We will be starting off the live-stream by holding our own family rally. We decided to do a fundraising element to it for the Irish Cancer Society.”

Donations can be made on the JustGiving fundraiser page here

“We have chosen the Irish Cancer Society as it now, more than ever, needs support. The cancer charity only gets 2% funding from the Government and relies on public donations. Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, it has seen a 20% increase in its night nursing service.

We need to come together now as a community and support cancer patients and their families. We would love to see everyone get involved in this fun initiative. So far our youngest person to register is 2-year-old Jacob Roche, Co. Galway, and we have also received a brilliant video from the McDonnell family from Drummin, Westport.

“We may not be able to come together physically but we will have one hell of a virtual gathering,” said Robbie. For more information, contact Brenda on: 087-9602763.