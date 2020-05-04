Trace elements and nutrition essential as weed sprays are applied

As spring crops receive weed sprays in the coming days and weeks it is important to provide those crops with nutrition.

Feeding plants early and before deficiencies occur will play a role in achieving potential yield. A healthy plant can continue to grow as normal and can keep stress at bay.

The plant will focus on developing properly including establishing a good root system which will in turn help to ensure the crop is getting the nutrients and water it needs later in the season from the soil.

Good nutrition is essential in fighting disease and as the chemical toolbox to combat fungal diseases gets smaller nutrition will be more important than ever.

Common deficiencies

Some of the most common deficiencies of cereal crops include manganese (Mn) and magnesium (Mg). Mn deficiency will show yellowing in the leaves and as it develops brown spots will appear on the plant.

Mg deficiency is commonly noticed in yellow lines down a crop. Zinc (Zn) deficiency often shows yellow tipping on the leaves.

Farmers will most likely know deficiencies on their farm from field histories and soil test results and can then act early in the season before it becomes a problem.

Solutions like Mn dressed seed and trace elements added to fertiliser compounds can all help to tackle the deficiency from the time the seed is planted but foliar applications will be needed early in the crop’s growth.

Advertisement

Some farmers also apply nutrients such as phosphorus (P) and sulphur (S) to boost plant nutrition and fight disease.

Biostimulants

Other products like biostimulants can also help to develop roots, increase nutrient efficiency and prevent stress in a plant. Stress might be caused by the cold or drought for example.

There are a range of these products on the market. One is produced here in Ireland, from a product that was traditionally used near the coast line is Phylgreen – made from seaweed in Co. Donegal.

There are a host of biostimulant products on the market, others include Incite and Fertileader.

Weed control

Weed control will depend on the weed spectrum, but remember a few things. A sulphonyl urea and a partner will be used in most cases.

If wild oats are to be controlled at the same time as broad-leaved weeds then hormonals such as CMPP and MCPA cannot be mixed in the tank. A fluroxypyr product may replace that hormonal and will also control resistant chickweed. For a quick recap on wild oat control and mixing click here