Poots to extend routine inspections suspension in NI

Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots has extended the suspension of most routine farm inspections until May 15, 2020.

Minister Poots had previously announced that inspections would be paused until April 30.

However, it was announced the decision would be reviewed after the NI Executive announced on April 15 that it would extend the restrictions in Northern Ireland until May 9.

As well as helping to limit contact between farmers and department officials, the decision will also take pressure off agri-food sector businesses who are working extremely hard to ensure the local food chain continues to function.

Minister Poots said: “As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to consider what work is absolutely critical to keeping essential businesses and supply chains operational while at the same time protecting human health, animal welfare and the environment.

“Following the Executive’s decision earlier this month to extend the period of restrictions I have decided to continue to pause routine inspections in the short term as a necessary step to protect staff, businesses and the public, whilst ensuring departmental resources are focused on priority areas.

“It also minimises disruption and provides certainty for farmers and businesses at a very difficult time.”

Where it has been reported or suspected that there has been, or there is likely to be, potential for a significant impact on public health, trade, animal health or pollution of the environment the pausing of inspections will not apply.

In those cases, DAERA staff may undertake site inspections on farms (or elsewhere) to assess and resolve any issues.

The full list of inspections that are paused, continuing, or recommencing, can be found on the DAERA website.