Heart Foundation urges farmers to keep heart health to fore

While the Irish Heart Foundation’s ‘Farmers Have Hearts’ free health check programme, supported by the Health Service Executive (HSE), is on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis, the foundation has urged farm families not to delay in seeking medical help if they suspect it may be required.

Marese Damery, health check manager, Irish Heart Foundation, said the free health check was unfortunately in abeyance.

“We are really missing meeting all the farmers at marts and are very conscious that current times are very difficult for everyone, particularly for farmers and those who are living rurally, perhaps feeling isolated, unwell or coping on their own and stretched for time.

However, we would really urge farmers not to delay attending their doctor or accident and emergency department if they have any worries about their heart health or have signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke. It is important to act fast and not to delay.

“It has been widely reported at this time that people are reluctant to access medical services and risk not getting the vital early treatment that is needed to support good recovery. Not receiving this treatment may result in devastating outcomes,” said the health check manager.

FAST

The Irish Heart Foundation has been providing health checks in the marts since 2013 and sees over 1,000 farmers per year. So far, 6,000 farmers have received a health check in 54 marts in 24 counties nationwide.

“The health checks provided by our nurses encourage farmers to think about the positive lifestyle changes they can make for their heart health and may also pick up on farmers who may be at risk of heart disease and stroke,” said Marese.

We know through our nurse-led health checks that a high percentage of farmers are found to have many risks for heart disease and stroke, and are advised to their GP for further investigations, so it is important now that they are being mindful and looking after their general health also.

For stroke concerns, people are urged to act FAST:

F for face: Has their face fallen to one side; can they smile?

for face: Has their face fallen to one side; can they smile? A for arms: Can they raise both arms and keep them there?

for arms: Can they raise both arms and keep them there? S for speech: Is their speech slurred? and

for speech: Is their speech slurred? and T for time: Call 999 if you see any of these signs.

The Irish Heart Foundation said that heart attack symptoms are not the same for everyone. The most common symptoms include: chest pain; upper body pain, in the jaw, back, neck or arms; shortness of breath; sweating; nausea; light headedness; loss of consciousness; weakness; and tiredness.

If any farmer has any questions about their heart health, they can call the Irish Heart Foundation’s nurse support line and receive information for themselves or their loved ones on: 01-668 5001; or email at: [email protected].