Meat plant clusters ‘not a food safety concern’ – FSAI

The recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases in some of the country’s meat processing plants “does not raise food safety concerns”, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has stated.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, confirmed that his department is aware of six such clusters – five in processing plants and one in a de-boning plant.

Yesterday, Friday, May 1, Dawn Meats announced the temporary cessation of its processing facilities in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath following the discovery of four confirmed cases of Covid-19. Hours later, Rosderra Irish Meats also stated that a number of its staff had tested positive at its plant in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

However, the FSAI has moved to reassure consumers that this development is not a cause for food safety concern.

A spokesperson for the FSAI told AgriLand that: “It does not raise food safety concerns, as this is not a food safety issue.

There is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the virus.

“Our frequently asked questions on Covid-19 for food businesses has advice on ‘what can food workers do to prevent the spread of Covid-19?’ And this points to the responsibilities of food businesses (and all employers) to protect the health of their workers,” the spokesperson outlined.

Dawn Meats

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) outlined last evening that the processing facilities which have been affected by the virus have “followed – in full – the advice and recommendations of the HSE”.

In a statement confirming the temporary closure of its plant in Kilbeggan, Dawn Meats said it takes the health, safety and welfare of employees, suppliers, contractors and visitors “extremely seriously”.

“We have implemented a detailed series of measures to manage risks associated with Covid-19, and to maintain social distancing in our facilities in line with procedures recommended by the HSE and other Government agencies.

“When we became aware of four confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst workers in Kilbeggan we decided to defer production in the plant on Thursday, April 30.

The cases reflect less than 2% of staff at the plant – however, the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution whilst we review the situation.

“No production was scheduled for Friday, May 1 or over the bank holiday weekend, and no decision has yet been taken with regards to deferring any scheduled activity next week.

“The decision will have no impact on our ability to supply customers or receive cattle from farmers throughout our network of plants in the country,” the statement outlined.

Rosderra Meats

Meanwhile, in its statement Rosderra Irish Meats Group said: “We have fully engaged with the HSE and the Department of Agriculture in a consultation process which has led to the coordinated testing of all of our staff at the Roscrea plant.

“A number of employees had a positive result from that testing and they are self-isolating per HSE protocols.

“We have reconfigured the process with the remaining staff who have been tested and are clear of Covid-19 and are continuing with a scaled-down process in the short-term until the staff return. We expect those staff will be returning over the next number of weeks having adhered to HSE protocols.

“We will remain vigilant and continue to maintain our robust procedures while Covid-19 remains an issue within Ireland,” the statement concluded.