Complete and ‘ready-to-go’ farming enterprise on the market in Co. Cavan

REA Peter Donohoe has on the market an exceptional holding, extending to approx. 61.2ac, located at Egramush, Butlerbridge, Co. Cavan.

Included within the sale is a yard, buildings, animal housing and an old dwelling. It has been described by the estate agents as a “rare opportunity to acquire a complete and ready-to-go farming enterprise”, including basic payments.

The property is located circa 1.5km to amenities in the picturesque village of Butlersbridge, the N54 and the N3. Moreover, it is a circa 10-minute drive to Cavan town.

One parcel

The 61.2ac is laid out predominantly in one parcel with extensive road frontage onto the public road.

The lands are well drained, re-seeded and in “good heart throughout”, according to the estate agents. Field sizes are in practical divisions with mature and well-maintained hedgerows.

The boundaries are clearly bounded and fully stock proof with mains fencing around the entire perimeter. Furthermore, there are pipe drinkers throughout.

Presented in immaculate condition, the extensive yard which “forms the heart of the farm” features housing for 120 head of adult cattle, facilities for calves and ample feed and waste storage.

The buildings are laid out on a large concrete lot, and include:

A holding pen and crush (14.2m X 5.4m);

A three-bay double-slatted shed with 24 cubicles (14.2m X 14.8m);

A walled silage slab (11.3m X 23.0m);

Two calf creeps attached to above (14.2m X 3.8m);

A six-tonne feed silo;

A milking parlour (4.9m X 11.9m);

Calving pens (6.4m X 11.8m);

A weanling shed (5.0m X 2.0m);

A slatted shed (four-bay single – 18.9m X 4.2m);

An additional slatted shed (five-bay single – 19.6m X 3.6m);

A feed and machinery passage (18.9m X 4.2m);

A feed area and passage (19.6m X 3.8m);

A machinery and GP shed (12.0m X 5.5m);

A secondary holding yard with a crush; and

A large shed for machinery and bale storage (4.0m X 4.7m) – 11m height.

The combined capacity of all underground tanks is approx. 680m³ for the safe and practical storage of animal waste and other run-off.

‘Already established farm business’

This farm is presented to the market in excellent condition and offers a rare opportunity to the “forward-thinking farmer, young or more established”.

According to REA Peter Donohoe: “The location of the land, the fact that there is a pre-exisitng dwelling [currently uninhabitable] along with the extensive road frontage would allow for excellent residential site development [subject to planning permission].”

The farm at Egramush provides an excellent opportunity to acquire an “already established farm business”.

The property is for sale by private treaty in one or more lots. Price is on application and further information can be found online.