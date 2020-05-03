Dream property? Agricultural and sporting estate on 160ac for sale in the ‘Model County’

Borleagh Manor is an impressive agricultural and sporting estate on 160ac, located in Inch, Gorey, Co. Wexford. It is currently on the market through Colliers International.

The property includes an 18th century Georgian House, two guest cottages and extensive equestrian facilities, as well as delightful gardens and grounds including a trout lake.

The land is located 85km from Dublin city centre, while Rosslare Ferryport is 75km in distance.

Into the woods

The lands total about 154ac statute measure and, in “true estate fashion”, the property is ringed by a belt of mature woodland through which run over 4km of bridle paths.

Of the 154ac, it is divided into:

8ac of avenue, woodland and gardens around the house;

66ac are in eight post-and-rail paddocks with planted borders; and

80ac are in woodland carpeted in spring with bluebells.

According to the estate agents: “Much of this is fine old estate timber which has had irregular planting only to replace windfall. There are two areas of more modern planting [about 10ac] of mainly Oak and Beech planted in 1990 and 2006.”

With regard to outbuildings, there is the original lofted courtyard with a feature central area with box hedging and a fountain.

Included within this area is:

15 loose boxes;

A feed house;

A tack room;

A workshop; and

A staff canteen and office.

In addition to the inner courtyard there is a second courtyard with:

15 loose boxes;

An adjoining American barn with 10 loose boxes;

A fodder area;

Stocks; and

A feed room.

Additional buildings include:

A coach house;

Open-fronted machinery sheds;

Various machinery barns; and

Store houses.

Sporting enthusiast

As well as the large agricultural element, Borleagh is also ideal for the ‘sporting enthusiast’.

The estate boasts a man-made brown trout lake of approx. 1ac with fish up to 1.5 pounds caught and which is deep enough for swimming and boating.

For the horse enthusiast, the property has some 4km of wooded bridle paths; moreover, the estate agents noted that this is “Wicklow Hunt and Islands Hunt country”.

Borleagh has been a successful training establishment and is noted for breeding numerous flat and national hunt winners as well as distinguished sport-horses.

Hardicanute (sire of dual Derby winner and successful sire Shirley Heights) was bred here; so too was double Olympic show-jumper ‘Swanky’; as was 2012 RDS Show Champion Working Hunter, Borleagh Baron.

Period residence

Borleagh Manor is a five-bay, two-storey over semi-basement period residence completed as it stands today circa 1840, incorporating the fabric of an earlier 18th century structure. In all, the house extends to approx. 915m²/9,850ft².

The main house has:

An entrance porch leading to a main reception hall;

Four reception rooms;

A kitchen / family room with butler’s pantry;

A sun room leading to an outdoor terrace and gardens;

Three guest bedrooms;

Three bathrooms, two en-suite (and one Jacuzzi en-suite);

A master bedroom;

A wine cellar;

A games room;

A billiard room;

An office; and

A boot room.

Furthermore, on the property there is also a thatched cottage and a garden cottage.

Want to know more?

Borleagh Manor is for sale by private treaty. It currently has a guide price of €3.4 million.

Further information can be found online.