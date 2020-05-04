Marts may facilitate ‘a more expansive service’ under phase 2 of Government roadmap

Marts may be in a position to facilitate “a more expansive service” when phase two of the Government’s roadmap for lifting the Covid-19 restrictions comes into effect.

However, further details on such potential services cannot yet be clarified by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Last Friday, May 1, the Government presented its five-phase plan to gradually reopen the economy and society between the dates of May 18 and August 10 – depending on progress made in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

With the phase dates set three weeks apart, the roadmap outlines that the Government may consider the possibility resuming services at livestock marts in early June under phase two of the plan – but only “where social distancing can be observed”.

Department view

However, with many marts around the country already functioning with limited services and under tight restrictions, AgriLand asked the department what exactly can be expected from when phase two gets underway.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The department can confirm that the majority of mart businesses are currently facilitating trade in animals in a restricted way in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed with the department – taking into account all public health guidance.

“Such arrangements will continue.

The roadmap signals an ability to vary the current arrangements to facilitate a more expansive service.

“The department maintains close contact with representatives of the mart businesses in this regard,” the spokesperson concluded.

Mart views

Over recent weeks the country’s mart representative groups – including: Mart Managers of Ireland; the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) and Associated Livestock Marts (ALM) – have been in regular consultation with the department, particularly to discuss workable protocols around the possible resumption of the auction process.

Many mart managers maintain the view that the protocols that marts had introduced prior to the initial lockdown, and prior to the essential service guidance that was issued by the department in late March, had facilitated a safe and satisfactory trade.

As such, many managers are of the view that the reintroduction of such procedures should be considered in the weeks ahead. Further consultations are expected to be held this week.