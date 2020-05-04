Watch: Last of the Arable April pictures and clips…

As Arable April has drawn to a close we’re publishing some of the last pictures to be sent in to AgriLand. We will pick the winners of the photo competition next week as there’s a lot to get through.

In the meantime, take a look at the videos below to see if your shot made the cut. There’s some great bursts of yellow in this week’s slideshow, while there’s a busy bee in the second clip at the bottom of this article.

Andrew Smith sent in the drone shot at the top of the article. Rooster potatoes were being planted by Athlumney Farms in Co. Meath.

This shot (below) is of Brian Crowley, who was sowing Alisha sugar beet. If you look closely you can see Ballycotton lighthouse in the background to the right of the tractor.

Frank McGauran of Syngenta was examining plant growth stages of winter wheat in this picture (below).

To see more Arable April pictures take a look at this slideshow (below).

The rain was welcomed by Séamus Duggan’s Laureate spring barley destined for whisky production at Waterford Distillery.

Lorcan Flynn sent in the picture (below) of wild bird cover being planted on Tom Flynn’s farm by local contractors in north-east Galway.

To check out some of the video footage sent in by our readers click on this video (below).

Thanks to all who took part in Arable April from everyone at AgriLand and the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG).