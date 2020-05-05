CAP funding logjam the ‘elephant in the room’ for EU leaders

The EU Parliament Agriculture Committee’s position on extending the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) arrangements for up to two years has been welcomed by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

However, ICSA president Edmond Phelan stressed that the real issue is the need for full funding for CAP in the period.

“Of course, in the absence of agreement on a new CAP, we have to extend the current CAP,” Phelan said.

But it is bizarre that there is so little outrage that the threat of cut in CAP funding is still on the table. EU leaders are ignoring the elephant in the room.

“It is all very well agreeing to CAP extension but we need to see a resolution to the funding logjam,” the president stressed.

Continuing, Phelan said that, given the “unprecedented disaster posed by Covid-19”, it is absurd to contemplate cuts to CAP funding.

“The Multiannual Financial Framework proposals which potentially involve a 12% cut need to be set aside,” he warned.

We cannot allow diminution of CAP payments for 2021 and 2022. Farmers across Europe are on the verge of going broke and it is totally unsatisfactory to see the lack of decisive action.

“At last, the Commissioner for Agriculture has admitted that a crisis fund, with extra funding from outside the CAP is required.

“ICSA has been saying this for weeks now and it is alarming that Europe continues to prevaricate on this. The heads of state need to stop messing around; we need money and quickly for farmers,” Phelan concluded.