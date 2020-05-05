Mixed conditions expected this week – Met Éireann

A mixed few days is in store this week, with initially dry weather giving way to cloudy and showery conditions over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Winds will shift to a more southerly direction from midweek, which will bring milder air up over Ireland, coupled with an increase in shower activity, the national meteorological office notes. This will be followed by a cool northerly change at the weekend.

It will be dry but breezy in many places today, with sunny spells. However, it will be cloudier in Munster and parts of south Leinster, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Highs of 11° to 14° are expected under the cloud in the south and near the east coast also, in the onshore moderate to fresh easterly winds, but it should be milder elsewhere with typical afternoon maximums ranging from 15° to 17°, Met Éireann says.

Tonight will be dry and clear in many areas but cloud and patchy rain and drizzle will persist in Munster.

Lows of 4° to 8° are expected generally, but this could drop down to 2° or 3° locally in Ulster. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes will freshen in the south and west again towards dawn.

There will be good drying conditions for most during the week, though Munster is likely to see the poorest drying conditions where rain chances will be highest from Tuesday onwards.

Elsewhere showers are possible from Wednesday onwards but amounts are expected to be small with good drying otherwise.

Regarding spraying conditions, winds will be an issue early in the week, especially in the south where there is a risk of rain also. Spraying conditions should improve further north from tomorrow; however, the risk of showers will be ever present especially in the afternoon hours.

On field conditions, the soil moisture deficits will likely remain over 30mm for all bar south Munster, and possibly parts of Connacht; growth will be restricted in these areas and trafficability will be good, Met Éireann says, while the north-east will see the driest conditions.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start out dry and bright in many places with sunny spells; however, cloud and showery rain will affect parts of Munster, and will spread elsewhere through the afternoon and evening.

Much of Ulster and central and northern parts of Leinster will hold dry and mostly sunny until late evening, though.

Highs of 11° to 14° are likely in southern and eastern coastal counties, with up to 15° to 18° expected elsewhere. Moderate southeasterly breezes will be fresh to strong and gusty on west and south-west coasts.

Cloud and showery outbreaks of rain will continue to feed up over the country tomorrow night. Lows of 7° to 11° are forecast in light to moderate south-east breezes.

Thursday

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers is expected for Thursday. Some of the showers could be heavy, with the odd rumble of thunder, most likely over areas in Connacht and Ulster.

Top temperatures should hit 15° to 18°, but these could be a little cooler near the south coast in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Showers will gradually die out after dark on Thursday night, with a mix of cloud and clear spells developing.

Lows of 7° to 11° are expected, with mist and fog patches forming in mainly light south to south-west breezes.