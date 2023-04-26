The government has committed to allocating more time for a scheduled debate in the Dáil today (Wednesday, April 26) on legislation to establish a new agri-food regulator, a TD has said.

It had been proposed to conclude discussions on the report and final stages of the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 within an hour.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara criticised the limited time being afforded to TDs to debate the legislation.

Deputy McNamara, who is also a barrister and farmer, has proposed several amendments to the bill in advance of its anticipated passage through the Dáil.

The TD has expressed concern that the proposed agri-food regulator could be a “toothless tiger” without key changes to the legislation.

Among the amendments proposed by Deputy McNamara is a requirement for more reporting by processors, particularly in relation to the discounts and bonuses paid for both in-spec and out-of-spec cattle and what processors are being paid by retailers.

Debate

Speaking during the Dáil order of business yesterday, the TD told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar:

“25 amendments have been put forward in good faith, the majority by the opposition but a significant minority by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (Charlie McConalogue).

“The bill is being guillotined. Our debate is limited to one hour. The Taoiseach, before he took office, said that sometimes a guillotine was necessary to get things done. This is the first time the bill is being put on report stage.

“There have been no long speeches and there is certainly no question of a filibuster. Will the Taoiseach explain to the House why it is necessary to curtail debate on this?

“In fairness to farmers, surely if they have waited this long, they are entitled to a bill that will actually work and a regulator that will actually have teeth,” Deputy McNamara said. Independent TD Michael McNamara

In response, the Taoiseach said that he would ask Government Chief Whip, Hildegard Naughten to handle the request for more time as he was not involved in the scheduling of the debate.

“If it is possible to find another hour or two for it, by all means, but I will ask the Whip to come back to Deputy McNamara on that,” Leo Varadkar said.

“With regard to Deputy McNamara’s question, we can look at giving the Bill a little more time this week. I will come back to the deputy at the Business Committee, if that is agreeable,” Hildegard Naughten said.