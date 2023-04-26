Carbery Group has today (Wednesday, April 26) announced the appointment of Liam Hughes as group chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director.

Originally from Fermoy, Co. Cork, Hughes joins Carbery from Kerry Group where he has held several senior finance positions and global senior leadership positions in Europe and the US.

Hughes is a chartered accountant as well as an experienced executive within the food industry. He will take up the position at Carbery Group in the coming months.

He previously held the role of president of Kerry’s North American Taste business and most recently led their Taste business in Europe.

Carbery Group

Carbery said Hughes holds a deep financial and extensive commercial experience, and a successful track record for driving growth and delivering large transformation initiatives both nationally and internationally.

Advertisement

Welcoming the appointment of Hughes, Carbery Group CEO Jason Hawkins said: “Liam joins at a crucial stage for our organisation, as we seek to build on 50 years of evolution and propel the company into the next phase of success. The group CFO is a pivotal role to achieve this.

“I look forward to working with Liam and drawing on his extensive financial management and commercial experience, and also his strength in driving growth supported by innovation, commercial expertise and new approaches.”

Company chair Cormac O’Keeffe said Hughes’ knowledge combined with his strong financial acumen and global experience makes him very well suited to build on the strong foundations that are in place at Carbery.

“I would also like to reiterate our thanks to our outgoing CFO Colm Leen for his many years of commitment to Carbery and wish him all the best for the future,” O’Keeffe added.

Liam Hughes takes up the position of global CFO replacing Colm Leen, who, after a 34-year career with Carbery, announced his retirement in 2022.