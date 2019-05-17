More choice in cereal and oilseed rape disease control programmes

We have now entered the post patent phase of the valuable prothioconazole cereal and oilseed rape fungicide. As such, cereal growers can make significant cost savings this season.

Prothioconazole has become the most widely used triazole active ingredient in Ireland due to its reliability in controlling a wide range of crop diseases.

The brands available are Protendo and Pecari and both are supplied in 1L nand 5L packs. Both products come from the well regarded and fast growing international agrichemical company Globachem.

Globachem also supplies well-known brands such as Diflanil, Spirodor, Tebucur, Moxa and Globaztar into the Irish crop protection market.

Prothioconazole availability

Because of the effectiveness and popularity of prothioconazole, this active ingredient is available in a number of fungicide mixtures.

With the launch of Protendo and Pecari, this gives growers the valuable opportunity to make substantial cost savings and use of partner products if necessary.

Disease control

Prothioconazole is widely accepted to be the most effective triazole available for disease control in winter and spring barley.

Diseases controlled include rynchosporium, rusts and net blotch with useful suppression effects on powdery mildew. Maximum individual dose on barley is 0.8L/ha with a total of 1.6L/ha allowed per season.

On winter and spring wheat, diseases controlled include septoria leaf and glume blotch, eyespot, rusts, mildew and the ear disease complex.

As such, prothioconazole has a role to play at all spray timings on wheat. Maximum individual dose on wheat is 0.8L/ha with a total of 2.4L/ha allowed per season.

On oats, the most common diseases of crown rust and mildew are controlled. Maximum individual dose on oats is 0.8L/ha with a total of 1.6L/ha allowed per season.

On winter oilseed rape, Pecari and Protendo will control light leaf spot, phoma and sclerotinia. Maximum individual dose on oilseed rape is 0.7L/ha with a total of 1.4L/ha allowed per season.

Protendo and Pecari should be applied at the first signs of disease onset for best results. In order to reduce the risk of resistance development, repeat application of prothioconazole should be avoided in the same crop where possible.

To improve control of powdery mildew, use a tank mix of Protendo or Pecari with a morpholine fungicide such as Winger.

‘Long-term disease control’

Protendo and Pecari both contain 250g/L of prothioconazole. Both products are cleared for use on winter and spring wheat, barley and oats as well as on oilseed rape crops, rye and triticale.

The products can be tank mixed with a wide range of fungicide partners to give a broader range of disease control and to minimize disease resistance development.

Both products move in a translaminar and acropetal manner within the crop; thus helping to give long-term disease control.

Protendo and Pecari are available from usual agrichemical suppliers.

Further information

